WATCH: Factory workers escape building fire in Durban

A group of factory workers managed to escape without injuries after their building on Umbilo Road, Durban caught fire. The incident took place on Friday at around 3:30pm.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson when they arrived on scene, the building was “well-alight” with the Durban Fire Department tackling the flames.

“Paramedics interviewed the occupants from the factory and fortunately they were busy exiting the building when the fire began. There were no injuries on scene.” Jamieson said a firefighter had to be treated on the scene by paramedics for heat exhaustion.