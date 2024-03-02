Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, March 2, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

WATCH: Factory workers escape building fire in Durban

The cause of a fire that broke out on Friday afternoon at an Umbilo Road building is still unknown. Picture: ALS Paramedics

The cause of a fire that broke out on Friday afternoon at an Umbilo Road building is still unknown. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published 47m ago

Share

A group of factory workers managed to escape without injuries after their building on Umbilo Road, Durban caught fire.

The incident took place on Friday at around 3:30pm.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson when they arrived on scene, the building was “well-alight” with the Durban Fire Department tackling the flames.

“Paramedics interviewed the occupants from the factory and fortunately they were busy exiting the building when the fire began. There were no injuries on scene.”

Jamieson said a firefighter had to be treated on the scene by paramedics for heat exhaustion.

The Durban Fire Department working on the tackling the blaze. Picture: ALS Paramedics

The cause of the blaze, at the textile-factory, was unknown and subject to an investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the fire department.

Jamieson said the area had been cordoned of as emergency workers tackled the blaze for several hours.

IOL News

Related Topics:

SAPSeThekwini municipalityDurbanSouth AfricaBuilding