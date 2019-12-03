If your clothes could talk, what would they say? Designer Balini Naidoo believes an outfit can do more than make a statement. Naidoo’s uncle is visually impaired, and she realised he struggled to identify his clothing. Choosing what to wear and reading the size and wash care details on a label can be a challenge for people who can’t see.
“Fashion should be inclusive,” Naidoo says.
So she began creating garments which enable people to become more self-reliant. With her range of braille apparel, she’s altering the industry.