WATCH: Ferrari goes up in flames on Durban’s M4

Durban – A Ferrari 458 Italia caught alight on the M4 Highway near Umhlanga on Thursday afternoon.

According to Tammy Gove, from Crisis Medical, their control room had received multiple reports of the fire.

“The Fire Department were on the scene and the fire was brought under control. There were no injuries reported and an investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire.”

In the video, a person can be seen circling the car.

When the flames were doused, almost half the car was burnt.

IOL