WATCH: Fire department says no injuries as two flats burn on Durban’s Florida Road

Durban - The eThekwini Fire Department has confirmed that no one was injured when two flats caught alight in Florida Road, Durban on Friday morning. According to eThekwini Fire Department divisional commander Nkulumo Dube, they arrived on scene and found that a flat on the fifth floor and the one above it on the sixth floor were well alight. “It is believed the fire started in the fifth floor apartment,” Dube said.

“According to the occupants the fire broke out in the electric distribution board and quickly gutted the entire flat.

Dube said the flat above was also partially damaged.

He said the occupants managed to escape as soon as the fire broke out on the fifth floor.

“There were no occupants in the sixth floor apartment. This flat was partially damaged. The windows broke and most of the built in cupboards in one of the rooms were damaged.”

He said five vehicles, including two fire engines were on scene.

Dube said it took them in the region of 10 minutes to douse the flames.

In a separate incident, in April this year, a medical doctor was killed when an apartment caught alight on the Durban Beachfront.

The deceased was found in the bathroom.

"The deceased did not have any visible burn wounds and could have died from smoke inhalation, but that is yet to be confirmed," concluded Dube.

Another person who was rescued, sustained a stab wound.

IOL