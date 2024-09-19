WATCH: Former minister Pravin Gordhan’s funeral at Durban’s ICC

Former minister Pravin Gordhan’s special official funeral is taking place at the Durban ICC on Thursday. Gordhan died on September 13, 2024 following a period of illness.

He was 75 years old. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that the struggle stalwart and cabinet veteran will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2. The Presidency said the funeral would encompass ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service.

There have been memorial services held both in Gauteng and Durban in Gordhan’s memory. Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017. He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of planned retirement.

Gordhan was appointed as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in 1999, after a period as Deputy Commissioner. At a memorial service held by the ANC at the Kendra Hall in Durban on Wednesday night, provincial chair of the ANC Siboniso Duma said judging by accounts given by fellow comrades, diplomats and ordinary members of society over the past few days, it is clear that the whole country has been shaken by the departure of Comrade Pravin Gordhan. He said some of the attributes that immediately came to mind when one thinks about Gordhan are that he was a persuader; had discipline in thought and in action; was fearlessness and a leader with the ability to give and also take advice.