WATCH: Four injured after fire breaks out in a pizza shop in the Durban CBD

Durban - A faulty gas cooker is the suspected cause of a fire that broke out on Doctor Pixley Kaseme Street (West Street) on Thursday morning. According to eThekwini Fire Department Acting Divisional Commander, Sifiso Mtshali, the fire broke out at a popular pizza shop which was located on the ground floor.

He said the smoke spread to the residential building above through the ducts. Mtshali said the cause of the fire is suspected to have started from a faulty gas cooker but would be subject to an investigation. He said it took the fire department about 20 minutes to douse the flames.

According to Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for KZN Emergency Medical Services, four patients were treated for smoke inhalation. “The patients were in a stable condition and have been transported to hospital for continued medical care.” In a separate incident, earlier this year, 13 people were rescued from the China Emporium on Doctor Pixley Kaseme Street caught fire.

Dramatic video and photographs of people trying to escape the blaze were shared on social media. The eThekwini’s Municipality Fire Department took almost a week to damp down the fire. The building has since been condemned.

