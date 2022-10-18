WATCH: Half-naked man hanging out of window at Durban’s notorious Butterworth hotel causes a stir

Durban – The sight of a half-naked man hanging out of a window at the Butterworth Hotel aka “Butty’s” caused a stir in the Durban CBD recently. The video was posted on Facebook this week by Sindlo on Digital, a content curator from KwaZulu-Natal.

Story continues below Advertisement

In it, people can be heard screaming at the man who has one leg outside the window. He was dressed in a white vest and did not appear to have any underwear or pants on. In the video, the man appears to be trying to climb out of the small top section of the window.

In the building next door, workers who were painting or cleaning the windows had a close-up view of the man. After a minute or so, the man retreats back into the room. It is unclear why he tried to jump out, but according to comments online, the man tried to escape because he did not want to pay his service provider.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL called the Butterworth Hotel on Tuesday to find out about the incident. A woman who did not want to identify herself said that she had no idea about the incident. “I have no idea about a man trying to jump out the window. I worked an early shift and the guy who worked the late shift is off, and will not be back until Friday,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Looking at the hotel’s Facebook page, it appears as though it openly advertises sex workers, who reportedly service clients in the hotel’s rooms. According to several Durban residents, Butterworth Hotel is known for such activities. “This has been happening for years, it is nothing new,” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous.

IOL asked the metro police if they knew about and had investigated these allegations. Spokesperson Geraldine Stevens said: “The hotel is private and like any other hotel, anyone may book with his or her partner. We cannot allege prostitution if we cannot prove. “The area is being monitored and we are having weekly ops with SAPS to deal with all criminal activities/road traffic offences and by-law offences.”