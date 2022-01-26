WATCH: Hallelujah! The driver’s licence card printing machine is working, says Mbalula

Durban - The driver's licence printing machine is up and running, and according to Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, staff are working day and night to clear the backlog.

"See South Africa, the machine is working. It has been repaired. We are working on a new system," he said.

Mbalula said he would provide an update on the progress of the machine repair work and backlog.

He said the machine is not a small printer and required lots of staff, with years of technical experience, to operate it. He added that some have been working with the department long before he arrived and had expert knowledge of how to operate the machine.