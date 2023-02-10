WATCH: Heavy rains batter northern KZN, residents told to be cautious

Durban - Some northern KwaZulu-Natal towns are reeling after heavy rains left a trail of destruction overnight. So far, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has identified the town of Mkuze and Ndumo in the Umkhanyakude district municipality as heavily affected.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, there are reports of flooding in Newcastle and Vryheid. A councillor of the IFP, Mbongeni Hlatshwayo reported that his Newcastle home was flooded overnight. WATCH: Flooding in Ndumo near Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal after heavy rains battered the area. COGTA says its disasters management teams are already responding to damages in Mkuze and nearby areas. @IOL pic.twitter.com/iBqztUClbg — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 10, 2023 Near Vryheid, some residents shared videos of flooded rivers which prevented motorists and people from crossing.

On the issue of Umkhanyakude, Nonala Ndlovu, who is the spokesperon for Cogta in KZN, said some rains were in Ndumo and homes were razed to the ground in Mkuze. "Already, disaster management teams in uMkhanyakude are responding to incidents in Ndumo and Mkuze where houses have been damaged and roads flooded. "Areas along the interior of the province are also expected to be affected by the heavy rain, although to a lesser extent.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The department calls upon members of the public to be cautious, as the inclement weather conditions pose a serious risk to human lives," Ndlovu said. Cogta further pleaded with citizens to exercise caution as more districts are expected to be affected. "The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department appeals to residents in areas under the districts of Ilembe, Ugu, Zululand, King Cetshwayo, uMkhanyakude, and the eThekwini Metro to exercise the utmost caution as these areas are expected to receive a significant amount of rain during the course of the day.

Story continues below Advertisement

"This is according to a weather warning that the department has received from the South African Weather Service. "In these areas, disaster management teams from the province are ready to help if they are needed. "According to the weather warning, the heavy rains could cause flooding and damage to both public and private infrastructure," the department said on Friday.

PHOTO: The Mkuze town centre in northern KwaZulu-Natal is flooded again after heavy rains. This has been the case for quite some time, and recently, the Jozini local municipality promised to commence with work to solve the problem. @IOL pic.twitter.com/WCF6u5J3A8 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 10, 2023 Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism has warned tourists to be cautious as rains are also wreaking havoc in Mpumalanga and in the Eastern Cape. In a statement on Friday, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu cautioned tourists to be vigilant and obey instructions from law enforcement agencies. Heavy rains in parts of Mpumalanga have led to the closure of four camps in the Kruger National Park (KNP). The Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati camps are not accessible due to flooding.

After Thursday's update on road closures, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said some camps and roads in the southern part of the KNP remain closed. “It is important for all tourists in and around Mpumalanga and Komani areas in the Eastern Cape to be cautious, especially when travelling at night and when crossing low-lying bridges,” Sisulu said. She further cautioned tourists to drive safely, while SANParks has advised guests not to use gravel roads and stay only on tar roads.