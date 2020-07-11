WATCH: Heavy storms hit KZN, motorists urged to drive with caution





Emergency Medical Services sent out a warning message to motorists to drive with caution as the storm moved through KZN.





SA Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Wiseman Dlamini told the Daily News on Friday that the cold front might bring some rain in most parts of the province, but weather systems were not indicating heavy rain.

DURBAN - The cold front that the country braced itself for earlier this week has finally hit, with parts of Cape Town experiencing heavy winds, along with Gauteng, while parts of KwaZulu-Natal experienced heavy storms and hail.