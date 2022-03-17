WATCH: Hijacking victim shot in the head, airlifted to hospital

Durban – A 50-year-old man was left in critical condition on Thursday morning after suspects shot him in the head during an alleged hijacking in Isipingo area, south of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to responding teams from Emer-G-med, paramedics arrived at the scene at around 7am and found the victim with a bullet wound to the head.
Paramedics said the man was placed on a mechanical ventilator to help him breathe.
The team then called Netcare 911 for air support and the man was airlifted to hospital.
SAPS officers were reportedly at the scene. Independent Media contacted them on Thursday to confirm the shooting and are awaiting their response.
