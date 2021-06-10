WATCH: Hostage drama unfolds in Durban CBD

DURBAN - Emergency services and police are currently standing off in Anton Lembede (Smith) Street in the Durban CBD where an armed man has allegedly taken people hostage in a building. "Emer-G-Med paramedics are currently standing by on a scene on Anton Lembede Street in the Durban Central Business District, along with various law enforcement agencies, following reports of an active hostage situation," spokesperson at Emer-G-Med, Kyle van Reenen said.

Van Reenen said the special task force is in attendance as well as the explosives unit He said at this stage the Scene is under the control of the South African Police Services and paramedics remain on standby should they be required. A source at the scene has confirmed that roads leading to Anton Lembede Street have been closed to traffic.

Police at the scene are urging civilians to steer clear of the area as they work to diffuse the situation.

Picture: Emer-G-Med SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that she is on her way to the scene.