WATCH: Hundreds marching in Durban tell Hawks to halt ’Hollywood-style arrests’

Durban – Hundreds of people in ANC regalia are marching through the Durban city centre demanding that, among others, the Hawks must stop its Hollywood-style arrests. While the marchers called themselves members of the "KZN Interfaith", they are donning ANC regalia. Also prominent among the marchers are long-time loyalists of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, such as Mzomuhle Dube and Phindani Sicwala. Dube burst into the political scene as the spokesperson of the supporters of Gumede.

Divided into two groups and monitored by Durban metro police and armed SAPS, the marchers kicked off their protest march at King Dinizulu Park around 11am on Thursday. They later joined Pixley KaSeme Street (West Street) and marched to the Durban City Hall to deliver their memorandum.

Dancing and singing, the marchers carried placards in support of former president Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Andile Lungisa, and Zoe Shabalala (a senior eThekwini Municipality councillor). They also chanted slogans and waved placards in support of Gumede.

Furthermore, some placards bashed the Zondo Commission, saying it was formed to hate Zuma (Zond'uZuma – Hate Zuma). Some placards also questioned why the Steinhoff fraud was not being investigated despite glaring evidence of fraud by its former boss, Markus Jooste.

The marchers also accused the National Prosecuting Authority of being "captured by political and private bosses".

Political Bureau