Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma told thousands of supporters outside the Durban High Court on Friday that his opponents were telling lies and he would be proven innocent in a corruption case against him.

Speaking in Zulu, Zuma said that the judiciary and politicians believed that he did not have rights.

"The truth will come out. What have I done?" Zuma told the cheering crowd. "I am innocent until proven guilty."

Zuma told his supporters that the reinstated charges against him had been politically motivated.

“I am being targeted because of my stand on radical economic transformation. There are people who want me silenced because they are the people who want the majority of black people to remain poor while they remain rich.

Zuma said it is clear that while others have rights he does not share similar rights.

“I don’t understand why I am being charged twice. I also don’t understand how charges have been dropped because the matter was never in front of the courts (after 2005).”

Zuma appeared briefly in the Durban High Court before Judge Themba Sishi. He will next appear in court on June 8.

His case was simply postponed on Friday morning as he will launch his review application on May 15.

Zuma is accused of taking bribes from French arms maker Thales over a contract worth R30 billion during his time as a provincial economy minister and then deputy ANC president.

#ZumaCharges Zuma sings Mshini Wami as he concludes his speech, where he basically told those here he has down no wrong, the charges leveled at him have nothing to do with him as he was in Kzn government at the time. @IOL @IOSNewsSA @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/UagJS9tJIJ — Sihle Mlambo (@SihleSays) April 6, 2018

He faces one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

Political Bureau, Reuters and AFP