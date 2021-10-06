WATCH: Intruder caught on camera stealing outdoor beams from Durban North home

Durban - A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera stealing security beams from a Durban North home recently. Marshall Security spokesperson, Tyron Powell, said they were alerted to the theft and video footage showed the suspect's vehicle.

"A description of the vehicle was circulated to all response officers and Special Operations Team members to be on the look out," he said. The vehicle was spotted in the Sunningdale area where response officers intercepted it. The man matched the description of the person from the video footage.

Powell said the Durban North police were contacted and arrived on scene a short while later. He said when officers searched the vehicle, they found four intruder detector devices. "It had yet to be established as to where the other devices were stolen from. It was also established that the vehicle was a rental car, which had been wanted to by the car rental company since the 24 September, after the suspect failed to renew the rental contract. The company had appointed their private investigators to locate the vehicle," Powell said.

The suspect was arrested and detained at the Durban North police station and will be charged for theft and for being in possession of suspected stolen items.