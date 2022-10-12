WATCH: It was a trip and not an explosion that caused Durban’s massive power outage on Tuesday

Durban – It was a trip and not an explosion that caused the power outage that left most of the City in darkness on Tuesday night. In a statement, eThekwini Municipality confirmed that there was a trip out at the Klaarwater substation, which is a key supply point to the city from Eskom.

The City added that power had been restored to most areas thanks to the swift response of its electricity unit. In a follow-up statement on Wednesday, the City said electricity technicians were still on site doing repairs at the Shallcross substation, following the fault and explosion on the HV network. “Unfortunately a few customers in the Shallcross area are still without electricity. The City is working with speed to restore power for all customers by today. Our resources are stretched, so residents are urged to bear with us if repairs take longer than expected.

“The technical fault at Ridgeside substation which affected uMhlanga area this morning has been resolved and power supply has been restored,” eThekwini said. Meanwhile, Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios visited the scene on Tuesday night. “It was just a switch that tripped here that’s been reset like the ones you have at home,” he said.

Speaking to IOL, City spokesperson Msawakke Mayisela said power has been restored to most parts of Durban impacted by the outage. He added that other areas without electricity were as a result of power faults and not related to Tuesday’s event.

