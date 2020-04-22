WATCH - Kajal Maharaj: We need to take care of our minds, bodies and souls during lockdown

Cape Town – Actress and TV presenter Kajal Maharaj has a message for South Africans on Day 27 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"We all going through a very trying time and we are asked to play our part in the most blessed way possible and that’s to stay at home with our family. How grateful are we to be able to get to fight this virus in such a beautiful way. We need to be taking care of our minds and our bodies and our souls during this period, and as long as we all stand together by standing apart, we are going to be OK. Sending you lots of love and light in this time."

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections by staying home and staying safe.

* For more details visit www.myfanpark.com