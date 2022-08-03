WATCH: KZN community up the ante in their fight with Tongaat Hulett, present 11 demands

Video: Supplied Durban - The community of Mbongolwane in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal is pressing ahead with their fight to force their traditional leader, Inkosi Sithembiso Ntuli, to scrap a new land lease agreement with sugar-cane farming giant company, Tongaat Hulett.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, a group of community members, young and old, marched to the offices of the Ntuli traditional council in Mbongolwane to present their 11 demands which they want to be addressed promptly. The march followed a meeting on Tuesday where it was resolved that the Inkosi must be held accountable over the lease. The bone of contention, according to a community member, Sifiso Ntuli, is a land lease that was signed in 2012.

WATCH: Members of the community of Oyaya in Eshowe under Inkosi Sithembiso Ntuli marching to deliver a petition calling for the scrapping of a new land lease agreement with Tongaat Hullet. Tongaat Hullet says everything was above board. @IOL pic.twitter.com/WDLim8ZHoe — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 3, 2022 The lease stipulated that about 300 local farmers should surrender some of their fields for Tongaat Hulett to undertake the sugar-cane farming project in the area. The first lease was signed in 2012 and expired on Monday (August 1, 2022) after its decade-long lifespan came to an end. However, Ntuli claimed they have learnt that Tongaat Hulett had signed a new lease which will expire in 2030, and Inkosi Ntuli and some members were behind it. It was then resolved that they should march to demand answers. “Now we have learnt that they have signed another lease, which will run until 2030. We have learnt that they signed it with some co-operative and our Inkosi. Attempts to get clarification from our Inkosi have failed as we are not entertained when we seek answers,” Ntuli said.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday 11 demands were handed over to the offices of the traditional council of the Inkosi and his inner council. The 11 demands by the community over the Tongaat Hullet lease. Picture: Supplied. The community members handed the demands under the banner of the Mbongolwane Agricultural Co-operative. Among their demands is that the Tongaat Hulett lease be set aside and that the Inkosi must meet with them within 14 days to discuss ways as to how to utilise their land profitably.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Inkosi must understand that the 10-year lease agreement is over, and we don’t want to enter into a new lease because the previous one used to benefit white people while we were getting a pittance for leasing our land. “Inkosi must know that now we have both land and sugar cane, so we can’t continue with the deal where we were getting 10% (of the profit) for leasing our land,” read demand number 5 of the 11 demands.

Story continues below Advertisement

Furthermore, in one of the demands, the community asked the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs under Sipho Hlomuka to intervene so that the new lease agreement with Tongaat Hulett is reviewed and set aside. On Tuesday, Johann van Rooyen, Tongaat Hulett’s company secretary, told IOL that the lease was above board. “Tongaat Hulett is aware of a matter brought forward by a group of individuals claiming to represent the Manyazini Co-op. The company is of the view that the contestation of leadership positions is an internal matter within the Co-op.