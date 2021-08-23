WATCH: KZN rescue teams recover missing boater’s body from Hazelmere Dam

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal emergency and search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a boater who went missing on Sunday. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the body was located on Monday afternoon and would be handed over to police for further investigation.

"Reports indicated that the person fell of a boat and did not resurface. Rescue crews, K9s and divers searched the water," he said. By early evening, the search was suspended for safety reasons. The teams returned to the area on Monday where they continued to look for the man.

Herbst said the man's body was recovered on Monday. Meanwhile, rescue teams have resumed the search for a six-year-old child who was swept out to sea at an unprotected beach on the KZN north coast.

Herbst said the pair were out swimming when they lost their footing. "IPSS Medical Rescue, together with various units, services and community members, continue the search for a six-year-old child who was swept out to sea yesterday and is presumed to have drowned. “Aircraft, drones, foot patrols and water craft are once more being used to try and locate the child, unfortunately with negative results thus far," he said.