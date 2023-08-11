WATCH: Learners walking to school among four killed in Chatsworth freak truck crash

Three primary school learners were killed in a freak truck crash in Chatsworth, south of the Durban city centre on Friday morning. The accident occurred on the Chatsworth Main Road before 8am.

A low-bed truck carrying a load veered off the roadway and hit into the four children who were walking to school. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said the truck overturned, coming to rest on its roof. He said more emergency teams rushed to the scene.

"A triage of the scene was done and it was found that the truck driver, in his 30s, and two children, aged six and nine, sustained major injuries. Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene," Jamieson said. He said two other children were also injured.

A truck travelling along the Chatsworth Main Road crashed into four children who were on their way to school. Picture: ALS Paramedics A truck travelling along the Chatsworth Main Road crashed into four children who were on their way to school. Picture: ALS Paramedics A truck travelling along the Chatsworth Main Road crashed into four children who were on their way to school. Picture: ALS Paramedics

"One child, aged approximately 10-years-old had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene by ALS paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required. Jamieson confirmed that the child died a short while later in hospital. A fourth child remains in hospital.

This is the scene at the bottom of Hillary Road, Durban, where two school children were killed after a towtruck crashed.



The driver of the towtruck, reportedly in his 30's, also died.



Two children were transported to hospital for medical attention. pic.twitter.com/WCh1f6ptmG — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) August 11, 2023 He added that police were at the scene and will be investigating further.