WATCH: Maia the rescued green turtle on her way to full recovery

DURBAN - A JUVENILE green turtle admitted to the uShaka Sea World after she was found with a woven plastic sack around her left front flipper, is well on her way to recovery. In December last year, Maia was found 1km north of Bhanga Nek with a serious wound on her flipper.

The team at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) said she was named Maia, which means courage or bravery in Maori. “Although she was alert and responsive on admission, she appeared very tired. We administered fluids, removed a large portion of the bag and left her to rest for the night. It was evident that she would need to undergo surgery the next morning as she had lost 65% of her flipper as a result of the damage caused by the plastic bag,“ the team said.

The wound on her flipper. Picture: SAAMBR This is how Maia’s flipper was tied by the plastic. Picture: SAAMBR Her surgery was successful and a large portion of the necrotic tissue was removed without any blood loss.

Blood samples and radiographs were taken to give the team a better understanding of Maia's current state of health. Maia showed some symptoms of infection and has been placed on two courses of antibiotics. The team suspected from her initial radiograph images that she might have tried to bite the plastic bag which was caught around her flipper and in the process ingested pieces of plastic.

Senior quarantine aquarist, Malini Pather, said Maia's flipper was “completely necrotic” (dying or dead).