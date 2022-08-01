WATCH: Man dives into ocean to avoid cops at Ballito traffic stop

Durban – It was a rescue of a different kind for emergency teams in KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend after they had to help a man back to shore. According to Paul Herbst of Medi Response KZN, crews were alerted to reports of a person out at sea in Ballito.

On arrival, it was established that a man had allegedly been stopped at a routine police traffic stop when he got out of his vehicle and began running towards the ocean, Herbst said. The man entered the water and clung to the rocks. He said Medi Response rescue swimmers entered the water in a bid to bring the man back to shore.

Herbst said the man refused to return to shore. The man appeared to be a strong swimmer.

“He was aggressive in warding off his would-be rescuers and attempted to push and hold of the one of rescuers under water,” Herbst explained. He said the man proceeded to swim approximately 500m south, towards Zimbali. “Ultimately, rescue swimmers abandoned their efforts to coax the man to shore, owing to safety concerns,” he said.

