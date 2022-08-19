WATCH: Mangosuthu Buthelezi leads last rehearsal ahead of Zulu King’s ritual of entering kraal

Video by Sihle Mavuso Nongoma – One of the elders within the Zulu royal family has emphasised that it was always known that Misuzulu kaZwelithini would be the next king of the Zulus after his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prince Philemon Zulu, of the KwaFihlinqindi royal house, says it has always puzzled him why there is now a dispute about the next king of the Zulu nation, because everybody always knew about this. The prince said this yesterday during a press conference held at KwaKhangelamankengane. PHOTOS: Women in full traditional Swazi attire are also rehearsing in front of the main house of KwaKhangalemankengane palace ahead of the ritual of entering the kraal by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini on Saturday. The King’s late mother was from eSwatini. @IOL #ZuluRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/4AZzUZgJNY — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 19, 2022 Among those who attended the press conference was Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the monarch’s traditional prime minister, Queen Mother Mavis Zungu, the grandmother of King Misuzulu who is also the last remaining widow of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu.

The Prince was asked how he felt now that after long battles and five court cases (some are still pending), the king would eventually enter the kraal, concluding all rituals for him to fully occupy the throne. “It was always known to the Zulu nation that he was going to be the next king. It then puzzles me why there is even this dispute which we don’t why it is there. In short, I am happy that the big day is here and God has helped us until the ritual is finally performed,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

WATCH: A group of Zulu warriors have just convened in front of the main house at KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma singing uyamemeza okaNdaba. @IOL pic.twitter.com/vrhE5DKzUU — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 19, 2022 Queen Mother Zungu said she was confident that after King Misuzulu had entered the kraal, all the disputes over the throne will cease. “I hope that after this ritual, everything (the disputes) will end,” she told the media. The dispute she was referring to is the emergence of Prince Buzabazi Zulu and his half-brother, Prince Simakade as contenders for the throne. The royal faction supporting the latter last week traditionally crowned him as “King” during a poorly attended ceremony at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the same press conference, Buthelezi said in Zulu culture, that rain signified a good omen and the fact that it was raining ahead of the ritual, meant that royal ancestors were approving of the ritual set for today. Meanwhile, Buthelezi used the last hours of yesterday to lead rehearsals by Zulu regiments which will take part in the ceremony. The rehearsal took part as legions of people streamed into the palace. PHOTOS: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi leads the last rehearsal of Zulu regiments ahead of the ritual of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini entering the kraal on Saturday. King Misuzulu is expected to joj the rehearsals later tonight. @IOL pic.twitter.com/MJbipt1I7L — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 19, 2022 King Misuzulu was expected to join the last rehearsals later in the night.

Story continues below Advertisement