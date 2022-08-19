Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 19, 2022

WATCH: Mangosuthu Buthelezi leads last rehearsal ahead of Zulu King’s ritual of entering kraal

Published 5m ago

Video by Sihle Mavuso

Nongoma – One of the elders within the Zulu royal family has emphasised that it was always known that Misuzulu kaZwelithini would be the next king of the Zulus after his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Prince Philemon Zulu, of the KwaFihlinqindi royal house, says it has always puzzled him why there is now a dispute about the next king of the Zulu nation, because everybody always knew about this.

The prince said this yesterday during a press conference held at KwaKhangelamankengane.

Among those who attended the press conference was Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the monarch’s traditional prime minister, Queen Mother Mavis Zungu, the grandmother of King Misuzulu who is also the last remaining widow of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu.

The Prince was asked how he felt now that after long battles and five court cases (some are still pending), the king would eventually enter the kraal, concluding all rituals for him to fully occupy the throne.

“It was always known to the Zulu nation that he was going to be the next king. It then puzzles me why there is even this dispute which we don’t why it is there. In short, I am happy that the big day is here and God has helped us until the ritual is finally performed,” he said.

Queen Mother Zungu said she was confident that after King Misuzulu had entered the kraal, all the disputes over the throne will cease.

“I hope that after this ritual, everything (the disputes) will end,” she told the media.

The dispute she was referring to is the emergence of Prince Buzabazi Zulu and his half-brother, Prince Simakade as contenders for the throne. The royal faction supporting the latter last week traditionally crowned him as “King” during a poorly attended ceremony at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma.

At the same press conference, Buthelezi said in Zulu culture, that rain signified a good omen and the fact that it was raining ahead of the ritual, meant that royal ancestors were approving of the ritual set for today.

Meanwhile, Buthelezi used the last hours of yesterday to lead rehearsals by Zulu regiments which will take part in the ceremony. The rehearsal took part as legions of people streamed into the palace.

King Misuzulu was expected to join the last rehearsals later in the night.

By 6pm yesterday, there were about 100 cars and about 2 000 people already crammed inside the palace. They were expected to camp ahead of the big day and they were closely watched by a strong battalion of uniformed and plain clothed police officers.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

imperial and royal mattersKwaZulu-NatalKing MisuzuluKing Goodwill ZwelithiniPrince SimakadeMangosuthu ButheleziZulu Nation

