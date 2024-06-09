WATCH: Massive sinkhole forms in Durban CBD

eThekwini Municipality has issued a warning to motorists and pedestrians about a significant sinkhole that occurred on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in the Durban Central Business District (CBD). According to the Municipality the sinkhole is a result of an accidental underground water line burst.

“The sinkhole is in the middle of the road in the intersection of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Bertha Mkhize streets,” the City said in a statement. WATCH: WATCH: Huge sinkhole in the Durban CBD. pic.twitter.com/bb6NvVVr8D

— Reginald Hargreaves (@Xolile_Mtembu) June 8, 2024 The streets below have been closed while plumbers work to fix the damaged line: – Corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street and Bertha Mkhize Street. – Corner of David Webster Street towards the harbour.

“Traffic has been diverted to alternative routes by Metro Police who are on site to ensure traffic management. Officials from the Water and Sanitation Department including plumbers are on site to isolate and repair the burst pipe,” said the Municipality. The Water and Sanitation Department will look into the cause of the sinkhole and work around the clock until repairs are done, they added. Repairs to the affected road where the sinkhole has formed will begin in the following days.

The Comrades Marathon route courses on Sunday, June 9 remain unaffected by the big sinkhole. Not just an eyesore, sinkholes can be incredibly dangerous as motorists and pedestrians alike can fall into one. They also undermine the structural damage of nearby buildings and their foundation may have been compromised, according to experts.