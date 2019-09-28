To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tom van Niekerk is a legend on Durban’s beach promenade. He is known as Durban's Birdman and can often be seen riding his bike there with his “babies” whistling and chirping as the breeze ruffles their feathers. The Birdman currently lives at a shelter and shares his bed with a Mynah, while his pigeons, ringnecks and the doves sleep in a cage.

Van Niekerk who has been a "father" to his rescued birds for over 20 years says: "The love for birds is how I got started, they all eat with me, when I eat at something, they are all rescue birds, the babies that I found on the streets.

"My birds are my family, they make me who I am. A lot of people smile and wave when they see me and my birds. That makes my day," he said.

The Birdman currently lives at a shelter and shares his bed with a Mynah, while the pigeons, Ringneck and the doves sleep in a cage.