WATCH: Meet the KZN women truckers who are paving the way for a new generation of women drivers

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal woman Nomusa Caroline Hlongwane, is blazing the trail as Shoprite's first female driver. She is now training the next generation of truck drivers. Born and bred in Eshowe and now living in Centurion, Hlongwane wanted to become a teacher. Her path took a different turn in 1990 when she found herself behind the wheel of a truck. She joined the Shoprite Group in 2007.

Her experience and passion led her to become a driver trainer, where Hlongwane has combined her love of teaching with her truck driving expertise to train more than 400 drivers to date. Among the new generation of women truck drivers that Hlongwane has trained is Hunadi Rasesemola, 31, who turned to driving when she realised her high school subjects wouldn’t allow her to become a paramedic.

Rasesemola’s father, also a truck driver, taught her how to drive and instilled in her an early passion for the profession. In 2019 she joined the Shoprite Group and is now one of the most respected drivers on the team.

Hunadi Rasesemola | Picture: Supplied "I was trained by Mum Nomsa (Hlongwane). I call her Mum Nomsa because she’s more like a mum to me," Rasesemola said. "There is no kind of job that is specifically meant for men or women. Some people get surprised when they see me and take videos of me reversing," she added.