To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Michael Fana Mlangeni established How Long Park in Umlazi ‘U’ section in 1976 because there were no parks in the area.



Mlangeni began by rehabilitating the Isipingo River banks (which flows through the park) through planting beautiful flower gardens. This made it attractive for the community to use for various functions.





"I started this place back in 1976 after I saw the beautiful parks in white areas and I asked myself how come there were no parks in black communities. I have dedicated my life to this place," Mlangeni said.





The name How Long Park got Mlangeni into trouble with the apartheid special branch police and he was arrested several times.





The City of eThekwini hosted Miss How Long Park in 2013, as part of getting people together, to recognise the wonderful park they have and encourage them to preserve it as a natural resource.







