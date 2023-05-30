Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Metro police on high alert after car-carrier set alight during protest action on N2 Durban

Published 5m ago

Share

Durban - Durban Metro police are on high alert after the N2 north-bound was closed for several hours following a protest action on Monday evening.

During the protest action, a truck was set alight.

Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said by Tuesday morning at 8am, all lanes N2 north bound between spaghetti junction and M7 were now open.

“Following a clean up process, all lanes are now open to traffic.

“Metro police members are in the vicinity to monitor the area.”

More on this
The clean up process. Picture: Supplied

Zungu said while he was unsure what the protest action was about, it could be service delivery related.

He said a truck was burnt, and protesters were also burning tyres.

No one has been arrested.

Local security company Manhar Parshotam from Dragon Protection Services said the strike action started around 7pm and said traffic was severely affected.

Traffic was severely affected on Monday. Picture: Supplied

On Sunday, The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists to delay travel to Van Reenen’s Pass due to an ongoing community protest at the top.

Traffic is now flowing freely on the N2 following strike action. Picture: Supplied

In alerts on social media, the N3 Toll Concession said traffic was piling up in both directions.

“The N3 toll route is currently closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass, in the vicinity of the town, due to an ongoing community protest,” said the concession.

It said law enforcement services have been deployed, but that road users were advised to delay travel to the area.

IOL

Related Topics:

Durban Metro PoliceSAPSDurbanCrime and courtsProtestsService Delivery

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe