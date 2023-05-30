Durban - Durban Metro police are on high alert after the N2 north-bound was closed for several hours following a protest action on Monday evening. During the protest action, a truck was set alight.

Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said by Tuesday morning at 8am, all lanes N2 north bound between spaghetti junction and M7 were now open. “Following a clean up process, all lanes are now open to traffic. “Metro police members are in the vicinity to monitor the area.”

The clean up process. Picture: Supplied Zungu said while he was unsure what the protest action was about, it could be service delivery related. He said a truck was burnt, and protesters were also burning tyres. No one has been arrested.

Local security company Manhar Parshotam from Dragon Protection Services said the strike action started around 7pm and said traffic was severely affected. Traffic was severely affected on Monday. Picture: Supplied On Sunday, The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists to delay travel to Van Reenen’s Pass due to an ongoing community protest at the top. Traffic is now flowing freely on the N2 following strike action. Picture: Supplied In alerts on social media, the N3 Toll Concession said traffic was piling up in both directions.