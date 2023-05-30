Durban - Durban Metro police are on high alert after the N2 north-bound was closed for several hours following a protest action on Monday evening.
During the protest action, a truck was set alight.
Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said by Tuesday morning at 8am, all lanes N2 north bound between spaghetti junction and M7 were now open.
“Following a clean up process, all lanes are now open to traffic.
“Metro police members are in the vicinity to monitor the area.”
Zungu said while he was unsure what the protest action was about, it could be service delivery related.
He said a truck was burnt, and protesters were also burning tyres.
No one has been arrested.
Local security company Manhar Parshotam from Dragon Protection Services said the strike action started around 7pm and said traffic was severely affected.
On Sunday, The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists to delay travel to Van Reenen’s Pass due to an ongoing community protest at the top.
In alerts on social media, the N3 Toll Concession said traffic was piling up in both directions.
“The N3 toll route is currently closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass, in the vicinity of the town, due to an ongoing community protest,” said the concession.
It said law enforcement services have been deployed, but that road users were advised to delay travel to the area.
