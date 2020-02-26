WATCH: 'Minister Tito Mboweni, please prioritise housing in your Budget'









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - Mama Jwara, a resident of Lacey Road an informal settlement in Sydenham, Durban, says she would be happy if the Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, prioritises housing when he delivers his budget speech in Parliament.

“I am staying in Sydenham, in one of the informal settlements called Lacey Road. What we are asking and expecting from the Minister's budget speech. We would like for the Minister to prioritise the issue of housing because we would like to be provided with the houses that were promised to us.”

“We appreciate the grant money that we receive, it helps us a lot because without it, we wouldn't even survive the month. At least with the grant I am able to buy food for my family, I would also appreciate it if the MInister increases the pensioner’s grant because it helps so many families.”





“I believe that should the government increase tax, it is us the poor of the poorest who are going to suffer the most. Those who are earning nothing up to pensioners, we are going to be suffering if tax is added up because at the shops when we buy there’s no till that’s only meant for the poor or the rich. We are all paying at the same till getting the same prices there’s no difference.”





“We are appealing to the Minister that if he says there’s no money for us, rather he focuses on cutting the salaries of parliamentarians. Use that money to deal with the serious issues faced by poor people, that’s what I can say I am expecting tomorrow. I wish he can think wider for those people who are at a poor level. When he delivers his budget speech he should also focus more on those in rural areas because life is still hard for them. The services we receive here in the urban areas, people in the rural areas are not getting.”



