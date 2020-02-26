Durban - Mama Jwara, a resident of Lacey Road an informal settlement in Sydenham, Durban, says she would be happy if the Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, prioritises housing when he delivers his budget speech in Parliament.
“I am staying in Sydenham, in one of the informal settlements called Lacey Road. What we are asking and expecting from the Minister's budget speech. We would like for the Minister to prioritise the issue of housing because we would like to be provided with the houses that were promised to us.”
“We appreciate the grant money that we receive, it helps us a lot because without it, we wouldn't even survive the month. At least with the grant I am able to buy food for my family, I would also appreciate it if the MInister increases the pensioner’s grant because it helps so many families.”