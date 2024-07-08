WATCH: Multiple factories in Durban engulfed in fire

Durban is currently under a thick blanket of smoke. Reports speculate that the fire may be centered around the Queensmead Industrial Park, though details remain unconfirmed.

Videos captured by witnesses near the scene depict roaring flames and smoke engulfing numerous buildings, while strong winds sway trees and other vegetation in the surrounding areas.

Durban is also experiencing strong winds , which could potentially spread fires.

Fires engulfing several factories reported in Durban. pic.twitter.com/LwkeqHPxie — Reginald Hargreaves (@Xolile_Mtembu) July 8, 2024

Here are some fire safety tips from the Fire Protection Association of Southern Africa:

– Display your local Fire Department’s phone number beside the phone and learn it.