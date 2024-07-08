Independent Online
Wednesday, July 10, 2024

WATCH: Multiple factories in Durban engulfed in fire

Durban is experiencing strong winds, which could potentially spread fires. Picture: Pexels

Published Jul 8, 2024

Durban is currently under a thick blanket of smoke. Reports speculate that the fire may be centered around the Queensmead Industrial Park, though details remain unconfirmed.

WATCH:

Durban is also experiencing strong winds, which could potentially spread fires.

Videos captured by witnesses near the scene depict roaring flames and smoke engulfing numerous buildings, while strong winds sway trees and other vegetation in the surrounding areas.

Here are some fire safety tips from the Fire Protection Association of Southern Africa:

– Display your local Fire Department’s phone number beside the phone and learn it.

– Crawl low in smoke.

– Never open a door that feels hot to the touch.

– Awaken everyone in the home.

– If your clothing catches fire, stop, drop, and roll.

– Have a safe place to meet outside of the home.

– Never re-enter the residence for pets or personal possessions.

– If safe, attempt to extinguish the fire.

– You can contact the Durban Central Fire Station at 031 361 0000.

This is a developing story.

