Despite being born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta type-3, a genetic condition that primarily affects the bones, Nokwethemba Vilakazi has managed to overcome all the challenges that come with her disability. Not only does she run her own business, the 28-year-old woman from Nkandla who graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) with a degree in Cultural and Heritage Tourism, is also a motivational speaker and in 2017 she was crowned Miss SA Citizen living with disability.

According to Vilakazi her disability led to a break-up between her parents because her father could not understand her condition.

"I was made aware of my disability from a very young age but I did not allow that to get in my way and looking at everything that I have managed to accomplish makes me proud of myself," said Vilakazi.

Vilakazi is also part of the South African Citizens Living with Disability (SACLD).