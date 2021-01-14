WATCH: Northdene water pump repaired, water restored in Shallcross

DURBAN – The water pump at the Northdene pump station has been repaired and, according to the eThekwini Municipality, the Shallcross reservoir is full to capacity and homes have already received water.

This comes after residents were left without water for a week.

eThekwini spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the City was now building capacity at the Chatsworth 4 reservoir that supplies homes in Chatsworth and Welbedacht East. He added teams were on the ground to restore water at the remaining homes by Thursday evening.

“The City would like to again sincerely apologise to all residents affected by this water shortage and is working unceasingly to clear all hurdles that may impede service delivery in future. The municipality also extends its gratitude to residents who, while frustrated, did not resort to any violent protests and instead worked with the City until the malfunctioning of the pump station was dealt with.”

Ravi Padayachee of the National Indian Congress of South Africa (Nicsa) gives water to a resident. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Mayisela said water tankers would remain until every home in all affected areas had running water.