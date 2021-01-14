WATCH: Northdene water pump repaired, water restored in Shallcross
DURBAN – The water pump at the Northdene pump station has been repaired and, according to the eThekwini Municipality, the Shallcross reservoir is full to capacity and homes have already received water.
This comes after residents were left without water for a week.
eThekwini spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the City was now building capacity at the Chatsworth 4 reservoir that supplies homes in Chatsworth and Welbedacht East. He added teams were on the ground to restore water at the remaining homes by Thursday evening.
“The City would like to again sincerely apologise to all residents affected by this water shortage and is working unceasingly to clear all hurdles that may impede service delivery in future. The municipality also extends its gratitude to residents who, while frustrated, did not resort to any violent protests and instead worked with the City until the malfunctioning of the pump station was dealt with.”
Mayisela said water tankers would remain until every home in all affected areas had running water.
Residents have been urged to maintain physical distancing as the City was hard at work to arrest the spread of Covid-19.
For more information and enquiries regarding water supply, contact the call centre on 080 131 3013 or EWS WhatsApp on 073 1483 477.
