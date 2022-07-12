WATCH: Northern KZN community dash to Minister Creecy to complain about lions from Ezemvelo-owned game park

Durban – After finding no joy from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife following complaints that lions are devouring their livestock, the community of Okhukho, near Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal have now turned to the national government to get help. The largely rural, cattle- and goat-rearing community in the Zululand district is alleging that lions from the nearby Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park have escaped and are feasting on their stock while the management of the park does nothing.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a letter written by Msizi Myaka, the chairperson of the Okhukho Community Civic Organisation, to Barbara Creecy, the Minister of Forests, Fisheries and Environment, he claimed that provincial authorities had ignored their call for intervention. NEWS: The community of Okhukho, Ulundi in KZN is taking their fight with Ezemvelo over escaped lions to Minister Barbara Creecy. In a letter, the community alleges that Ezemvelo is doing nothing to contain the situation that has led to them losing their livestock to lions. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 12, 2022 “We have contacted Ezemvelo Wildlife Management and MEC of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Ravi Pillay, Sthe Mshengu (KZN legislature portfolio committee on nature conservation chairperson) but they failed to assist us,” Myaka said in his letter to Creecy which was sent at the weekend.

Myaka claims that last week alone, they recorded more than five cases of livestock eaten by a pride of lions which escaped from the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park. WATCH: KZN MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Ravi Pillay, has finally succumbed to pressure and met with the community of Okhokhu near Ulundi. The community is aggrieved that lions from nearby Ezemvelo game park are feasting on their livestock. @IOL pic.twitter.com/zknhxupwiz — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 12, 2022 He said that a few months ago, elephants were roaming in their community, posing a danger to society.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We categorise this incident as a disaster and seek ministerial urgent intervention as this occurrence is disrupting the normal conditions of existence and causing a level of suffering that exceeds the capacity of adjustment of the affected communities. “The community is plunged into this deadly situation due to the inadequate wildlife enclosure, wildlife animals are escaping and endangering human lives,” he said in the letter. Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo admitted that lions had escaped using openings in the fence that were left by local residents accessing the park without permission.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Last week on Tuesday a pride of lions escaped from the park and later went back after having killed a cow. On either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, they also escaped. “We had to use a chopper to push them back and repaired the fence where it had been cut by people who wanted to illegally access the park. Five cows were reported to have been killed as of this morning. “I am not aware of any lion that was caught. The said pride is collared and it is easy for me us to monitor them. We have engaged all community members who have had their cows killed by the lions to discuss their compensation,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement