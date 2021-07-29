NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal

WATCH NOW: 'Unfit' SANDF soldier defended after struggling to get into truck

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 13m ago

TWEEPS have hit back at a video showing SANDF members trying to assist a member who appears to be struggling to climb aboard an army vehicle.

The video, which was shared on Twitter earlier this week, shows the official trying to get into a vehicle.

Colleagues assist the official to climb into the back of the vehicle.

The video, which has been seen and shared numerous times is captioned: “More footage of the crack #SANDF troops, we are safe"

While the video has led to questions around the required fitness for SA soldiers, others slammed the poster for his tweet.

“My point is: consider all the possibilities before you make insinuations that will potentially degrade another human,” tweeted @Alley09461562.

She added: “The SADF has employees from their early twenties to late 50s. Ageing is a reality of life and you don’t need to run to be the best soldier; your mind is also a tool. Their departments have administrators, lawyers, cooks technicians etc. It’s clearly not a volatile area their in."

“Just another depressing dreadful African scenario. It is no wonder the world views Africa with such disdain as a dark hope less continent!,” said @missymitchqi

“You’ll think they’re not fit, till you mess with them or the state. Then you’ll appreciate their fitness," tweeted @musmu1203

The army has been deployed to hotspot areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of violent riots and looting two weeks ago.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi declined to comment on the video.

IOL

