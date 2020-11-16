Watch: One killed as bakkie flips over barrier and lands in Durban taxi rank

Durban – One person was killed when a bakkie left the roadway, flipped over the barrier and landed on a stationary taxi in the Durban CBD on Saturday. Garrith Jamieson, an Advanced Life Support Paramedic, said paramedics were called out to the “horrific” accident just after 1pm on Saturday. Jamieson said the accident took place at the Pine Street Cathedral corner proceeding out of the Durban CBD to join the N3 highway. “On arrival paramedics found a single bakkie had come over the barrier, from the N3 incoming joining Commercial Road, overturned and crashed down below into a stationary taxi at a taxi rank.”

Jamieson said fortunately the taxi was empty and there were no occupants inside.

“The bakkie had two passengers, the driver, a male believed to be in his 30s sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the bakkie sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Picture: Garrith Jamieson.

“The passenger, believed to be in his 20s, was in a serious condition. He was stabilised by Life Response’s advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Jamieson said events leading up the collision were unknown but confirmed the police were in attendance and would investigate further.

Police confirmed Durban Central SAPS were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“It is alleged on 14 November 2020, a vehicle was travelling on the N3 incoming bridge to Commercial Road. Whilst on the bridge, it is not known how the vehicle veered out of control and plunged over the bridge and landed on top of a taxi at the corner of Pine Street and Russell Street.

“Two other vehicles were damaged. A 30-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene and another person sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

