WATCH: Organiser takes a swipe at media over 'hysteria' reporting that led to cancellation of Ballito and Plett Rages
Durban - Rage founder and organiser, Greg Walsh, has taken a swipe at the media following the cancellation of both the Ballito and Plett festivals last week. He blamed the cancellation on the 'hysteria' created by the media.
"It was extraordinary to listen to the media lie and lie and spread panic and spread hysteria and call on politicians for us to cancel and call on parents for us to cancel and just continue to say things that weren't true," he said in a video on Facebook.
He said the media had fallen short in informing the public of the truth.
He slammed journalists for writing articles for the sake of clicks and shares.
Last week, organisers announced the cancellation of Ballito Rage after 36 people tested positive for Covid.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, said prior to the cancellation announcement, 10 people tested positive.
"We then went back to the organisers and decided to relook at the plan. When we tested more participants during the day, the number exceeded 35. That’s when we realised that we needed to engage with the organisers about the need to close down this event," the MEC said.
Plett Rage was cancelled shortly after. The festival was cancelled at the last minute due to Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the new Omicron variant.