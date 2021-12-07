WATCH: Organiser takes a swipe at media over 'hysteria' reporting that led to cancellation of Ballito and Plett Rages

Durban - Rage founder and organiser, Greg Walsh, has taken a swipe at the media following the cancellation of both the Ballito and Plett festivals last week. He blamed the cancellation on the 'hysteria' created by the media. "It was extraordinary to listen to the media lie and lie and spread panic and spread hysteria and call on politicians for us to cancel and call on parents for us to cancel and just continue to say things that weren't true," he said in a video on Facebook.

He said the media had fallen short in informing the public of the truth. He slammed journalists for writing articles for the sake of clicks and shares.

Last week, organisers announced the cancellation of Ballito Rage after 36 people tested positive for Covid. KwaZulu-Natal MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, said prior to the cancellation announcement, 10 people tested positive.