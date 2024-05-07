Watch out for these road closures in eThekwini Municipality for Africa’s Travel Indaba

The eThekwini Municipality said many routes would see temporary road closures and traffic interruptions during Africa's Travel Indaba. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that the temporary road closures were implemented from Monday.

The following roads will be affected according to Sisilana: – Walnut Road will be closed to traffic between Bram Fischer Road and Dr AB Xuma Street from today, May 6 until May 20. This roadway will only be used for the exhibition. – Other traffic disruptions are expected on the following roads: Stalwart Simelane Road, Samora Machel Street, O.R Tambo Parade, Boscombe Terrace, and Playfair Road.

Motorists are encouraged to take other routes during this time. eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda said the City will go above and beyond to safeguard the safety of delegates attending Africa’s Travel Indaba. “We have a good track record of successfully hosting major events. This is reiterated by the Durban ICC being named Africa’s leading Festival and Events destination by the World Travel Awards for three consecutive years,” Kaunda said.

“We urge residents and the hospitality industry to extend a warm welcome to guests as their presence will benefit the City’s economy.” The Indaba will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) from May 13 to 16, with over 9,000 people from around the world, including high-profile leaders, anticipated to participate in the Hidden Gem Zone. This includes 120 small, medium, and micro companies. Furthermore, 26 African countries are represented, cementing the event’s image as a proudly Pan-African show.