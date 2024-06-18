WATCH: Outgoing police minister ‘tips his hat’ to the people of SA

Outgoing Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has thanked the people of South Africa for allowing him to be a minister. Addressing the media at the South African Police Service (SAPS) medal parade on Tuesday, Cele had advice for whoever will step into the role in the coming days.

"I thank the people of South Africa, especially my organisation, the African National Congress, and those that allowed me to be a Minister. "Remember, I am just one bar below being President. They didn't put me there but where they put me, I am very grateful," he said. To the next SAPS minister, Cele said they must remember that the walk is still long.

"It's not about us. It's not about position. It's about putting the most effort, the shoulder to the wheel for the betterment of the lives of the people of South Africa," Cele said. THANK YOU 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Outgoing Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele thanks the people of South Africa for entrusting him with heading the #PoliceMinistry pic.twitter.com/JVJKMYCMI0

— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) June 18, 2024 Speaking during his address, Cele clarified that he is still the man in charge of SAPS until after the presidential inauguration. "I'll be former (minister) after the president has been inaugurated and takes the vow.

"For now, he's got a Cabinet and Cele is one member of the Cabinet. "For now, I am the minister of police, General Bheki Cele," he said.

[MUST WATCH] Minister of Police General Bheki Cele puts it on record that he is STILL the Minister of @SAPoliceService



Cele explains to those referring to him as a former Minister that he still has his job up until the #PresidentialInauguration pic.twitter.com/wIUgml3oEN — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) June 18, 2024 President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new Cabinet, following his inauguration on Wednesday.