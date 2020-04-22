WATCH: Oxford Bluff staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - A staff member at the Oxford Freshmarket Bluff store has tested positive for the coronavirus, the supermarket announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the group's Facebook page on Wednesday, Brett Latimer retail owner of Oxford Freshmarket, said the staffer came to work with a cold and did not look well.

"Immediately, the supervisor informed the manager and the manager took her off the till and sent her to hospital where she was tested," he said.

Latimer said on Wednesday, they were informed by telephone, that the woman had tested positive for Covid-19.

He said they were unsure as to where the woman contracted coronavirus.