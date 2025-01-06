WATCH: Part of Van Reenen's highway closed after deadly crash claims 18 lives

At least 18 people have been killed following a horrific crash at Van Reenen's Pass on Monday night. The Department of Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that 13 adults and five children lost their lives in the crash that occurred on the N3 at around 8.30pm.

Spokesperson, Ndabe Sibiya, said the crash involved a truck and minibus taxi. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) stated that all lanes on the busy highway as well at the Tugela Plaza and Tugela East Ramp Plaza had been closed to northbound traffic. The N3TC stated that traffic is already heavily backed up in the vicinity of the crash.

"Reports have also been received of poor weather, heavy mist, and dangerous driving conditions in the area. It is strongly recommended that road users delay travel to this section of the N3 Toll Route until further notice. "Please reduce speed and remain extra cautious on the roads tonight," the N3TC said. KZN Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.