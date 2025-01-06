WATCH: Part of Van Reenen's highway closed after deadly crash claims 18 lives

At least 18 people have been killed following a horrific crash at Van Reenen's Pass on Monday night.
The Department of Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that 13 adults and five children lost their lives in the crash that occurred on the N3 at around 8.30pm.
Spokesperson, Ndabe Sibiya, said the crash involved a truck and minibus taxi.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) stated that all lanes on the busy highway as well at the Tugela Plaza and Tugela East Ramp Plaza had been closed to northbound traffic.
The N3TC stated that traffic is already heavily backed up in the vicinity of the crash.
"Reports have also been received of poor weather, heavy mist, and dangerous driving conditions in the area. It is strongly recommended that road users delay travel to this section of the N3 Toll Route until further notice.
"Please reduce speed and remain extra cautious on the roads tonight," the N3TC said.
KZN Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.
"I have requested a comprehensive report from our dedicated Road Traffic Inspectorate team. We have noticed an increase in road accidents along the N3, N2 and other routes as a result of heavy rainfall," the MEC said.
VIDEO: At least 18 people have died following a deadly bus crash at Van Reenen's Pass this evening. @IOL pic.twitter.com/LURlr97RGU
Ndabe Sibiya, spokesperson for MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma (KZN) gives an update on the N3/Van Reenen's Pass horror crash @IOL pic.twitter.com/PBShLBW36b— Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) January 6, 2025
Earlier on Monday, the highway was gridlocked following a collision between a bus and a truck, resulting in multiple casualties.
N3TC chief operating officer, Thania Dhoogra, said wet weather conditions are being experienced along the route and drivers are urged to reduce their speed and maintain a safe following distance.