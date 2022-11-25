WATCH: Passengers scramble to safety after taxi ploughs into Umvoti toll plaza

Durban – At least eight people were injured when a taxi ploughed into a toll plaza on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Thursday.
Medi Response KZN spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said emergency teams arrived to find that the vehicle, nearly full-laden with passengers, had slammed into the part of the Umvoti toll plaza.
“Eight people sustained minor to moderate injuries,” he said.
Herbst said two vehicles, allegedly driving in convoy, were overtaking on the road and forced the taxi to swerve to avoid a collision. The taxi then crashed into a booth at the toll plaza.
Multiple vehicle crash involving a truck near the old airport in Durban causes major traffic jam
Four killed in early morning taxi crash on N2 before Umvoti Toll
PICS & VIDEO: Reconstruction of the uMdloti Bridge and M4 in La Mercy is under way
Repairs to uMhlanga bridge completed with all lanes on N2 open
In a separate incident, patients were injured after two vehicles collided and rolled, also on the KZN North Coast.
Herbst said the crash occurred on the N2 southbound, near SMG.
“Two cars collided resulting in one of the vehicles rolling multiple times. Advanced life support paramedics are working to stabilise the moderately injured patients, and will transport them through to hospital,” Herbst said.
In both crashes, police are investigating further.
KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka is once again calling on drivers to be extra vigilant on the road.
Hlomuka said as part of the festive season safety campaign, the government is focusing on heavy vehicles and public transport. The plan includes promoting public safety and road safety.
Hlomuka is expected to give a comprehensive report on his 100 days in office today. Part of the plan will be to announce plans to beef up capacity and personnel in traffic law enforcement agencies to decisively deal with unprecedented levels of crashes and fatalities.
IOL