WATCH: Prince Simakade backers still preparing court papers to challenge Zulu king’s recognition

Durban – The ongoing, costly and divisive legal battle in the Zulu royal family is far from over as backers of Prince Simakade Zulu, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, say they are still preparing their high court application to challenge King Misuzulu for the throne. On Tuesday, shortly after the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria dismissed an urgent application by Prince Mbonisi Zulu and 12 others who wanted to halt the August 13 coronation of King Misuzulu, the backers of Prince Simakade issued a video statement “to put matters into perspective”.

In the video, Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu told IOL that Prince Simakade, who is one of those vying for the throne, has nothing to do with the court challenge which was dismissed by Judge Noluntu Bam on Tuesday. “Zulu people, let me take this opportunity to clarify this matter for you so that everything is made clear. We all know that today (Tuesday) in North Gauteng (High Court in Pretoria) there was a hearing of the application by those aligned to Prince Mbonisi regarding the review of the decision of the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) to recognise Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini as Zulu king and subsequently halt his coronation.

Prince Simakade. Picture : Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA) “What we wish to clarify is that Prince Simakade kaZwelithini is not part of this application. The decision which was handed down and does not favour the children of Bhusha (King Bhekuzulu’s children) does not bind the entire royal family. “As they have said that since there are engagements over the issue of the throne and they said only three of them, Prince Mbonisi, Prince Mathuba and Prince Vuli(ndlela) who can discuss that, the reality and the truth are that the royal family is not made up of three people. Right now we know that the throne is with Mdlokombane (the late King Goodwill Zwelithini) and we have the responsibility to discuss who succeeds him. UPDATE: The ongoing lawfare in the Zulu royal family is far from over as backers of Prince Simakade Zulu, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini say they are still preparing their own court papers to challenge King Misuzulu for the prestigious throne. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 27, 2022 “Right now the royal family is angling itself to file its court application to (challenge the recognition of King Misuzulu). The papers in court right now have nothing to do with Prince Simakade KaZwelithini.

"We are saying this because even when Judge (Isaac) Madondo of the Pietermaritzburg (High Court in KwaZulu-Natal) we heard that the matter became about Prince Simakade even though he was not in court and he was dragged in without being allowed to be part of the case and state his case. “We wish to clarify that the side that supports Prince Simakade still stands by its decision and it is still preparing its court papers. At the present moment, the side has not filed any court papers anywhere in South Africa. We wish to clarify that. Thank you,” the Prince said. When the wrestling for the throne started in March last year, Prince Simakade was punted for the position. However, he later issued a statement saying he had no ambitions to become Zulu king.

That statement is now part of court records filed by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to back up claims that the prince said he never wanted the throne, so he is not a contender. Later, Prince Simakade backtracked and indicated his interest, saying that if it was the wish of the royal family, he was available. At the time, the late Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu wrote to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, alerting him that Prince Simakade was a contender and should be given state protection.

BREAKING NEWS: The Pretoria high court has dismissed the urgent application by Prince Mbonisi who wanted to have the August 13, 2022 coronation of King MisuZulu halted. Judge Noluntu Bam struck the matter off the roll & the senior Prince was ordered to pay legal costs. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 26, 2022 As time went by, there was an alleged fallout between Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi and others over the backing of Prince Simakade for the throne. It was during this time that the name of Prince Buzabazi, half-brother of King Misuzulu, was thrown into the ring. Essentially, that meant that there were now three royal factions backing three candidates for the throne which is now occupied by King Misuzulu following his recognition by Ramaphosa in March this year. [email protected]