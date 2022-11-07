WATCH: Prince Simakade supporters not giving up the fight for the Zulu throne yet

Video by Simphiwe Ngubane/Isolezwe Durban - Despite a poor turnout over the weekend, Zulu royal family members and others who are backing Prince Simakade for the throne are not giving up the fight yet.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Sunday the supporters who were less than 150 in number, met in Durban to show their support for the Prince they call “Isilo”. Prominent members of the royal family in attendance were Prince Mandla Zulu and known Zulu traditionalist Reggie Ngcobo. There were also a handful of Zulu maidens and Zulu regiments who took turns showcasing their traditional dancing skills at the Durban Jewish centre where the gathering to show sympathy and support took place.

Prince Simakade did not show up for the gathering which started late and had some media houses expelled for alleged “biased reporting”. Prince Mandla said according to them, there was only one king in the Zulu kingdom and that king was Prince Simakade KaZwelithini. Prince Simakade has already filed papers with the Pretoria High Court to have the kingship of King Misuzulu revoked.

Story continues below Advertisement

His claim is contrary to the fact that the government has legally recognised King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as such and he has now been fully coronated following last week’s event at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. He said he recognised Simakade as the king because he was the one who entered the kraal first and was introduced to the ancestors. Zulu said had it been King Misuzulu who entered the kraal first he would support him.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We support the royal house that nominated Simakade as our king. We are here to stand for the truth (so) the word of the headquarters is not contradicted,” he said. He said he recognised Simakade as the king because he entered the kraal first and was introduced to the ancestors. Zulu said had it been King Misuzulu who entered the kraal first, he would support him.

“We support the royal house that nominated Simakade as our king. We are here to stand for the truth (so) the word of the headquarters is not contradicted,” he said. Zulu said the royal family had submitted Simakade’s name to the president, but another name was later sent. He expressed concern over the rift in the family regarding who should have taken the reins from King Zwelithini. “It makes me sad to see that the royal house is not respected, the queens are no longer respected.”

He said it was saddening to see how much the government had become involved in royal family matters. The other contender for the Zulu throne is Prince Buzabazi Zulu and he is backed by Prince Mbonisi, Prince Vulindlela and Prince Mathuba. [email protected]