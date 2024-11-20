WATCH: Repair work under way on KZN N2 Umbogintwini bridge

Construction teams have started repair work on the Umbogintwini River bridge on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. The bridge suffered a partial collapse earlier this month, leading to a closure of a section of the busy highway.

At the time, South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral)'s Vusi Mona, said specialist engineers visited the site to assess the extent of the damage and remedial action to be taken. The WIP aerial view of Umbogintwini bridge

courtesy of PT Tactical surveillance team https://t.co/6j858YPtcS #ArriveAlive #N2 #BridgeRepair @SANRAL_za @ConstructionSfy pic.twitter.com/gAnU35nBPL

— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) November 18, 2024 Sanral explained that as a temporary solution, hydraulic jacks will be used to lift the deck back to the same level as the other decks. "When that is done, the road will be re-opened to traffic," Sanral said.

It added that a contractor has begun emergency repairs and is anticipated to complete the project by early December 2024. Following a report back session on the repair work, Sanral said once the temporary repair work is wrapped up, it will get on with repair operations that will be broken up into two phases. Phase two will begin early next year with more permanent structures set in place while phase three will commence in the second quarter of 2025.

Arrive Alive reported that phase three work will tie in with other upgrade projects set for the N2. Sanral confirmed to IOL that the contract for the estimated R5 billion upgrade of the N2 between Moss Kolnik Drive and Isipingo, to a four- or five-lane carriageway is already in the procurement stage. It is expected to be awarded in the first quarter of 2025. The project will include upgrading and modernising the bridge structure.