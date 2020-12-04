WATCH: Six injured in Engen Oil Refinery explosion as firefighters battle blaze

Durban - Six people have been treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate following a massive explosion at the Engen Oil Refinery in Durban on Friday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson, an Advanced Life Support Paramedic, they received multiple calls at 7am with people reporting that they felt multiple vibrations.

“It was quickly established that some sort of explosion happened at the refinery.”

“On arrival EMRS ambulances made a designated area for ambulances to park.

“Fire fighters and rescuers entered the complex and the injured were brought out to awaiting ambulances.