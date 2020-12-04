WATCH: Six injured in Engen Oil Refinery explosion as firefighters battle blaze
Durban - Six people have been treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate following a massive explosion at the Engen Oil Refinery in Durban on Friday morning.
According to Garrith Jamieson, an Advanced Life Support Paramedic, they received multiple calls at 7am with people reporting that they felt multiple vibrations.
“It was quickly established that some sort of explosion happened at the refinery.”
“On arrival EMRS ambulances made a designated area for ambulances to park.
“Fire fighters and rescuers entered the complex and the injured were brought out to awaiting ambulances.
“At this stage a total of six people have been treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate and have been transported to the various Durban hospitals for the further care they require.”
Jamieson said Tara Road has been closed to traffic.
“The scene is still active and people are advise to avoid the area at all costs.”
*This is a developing story.
IOL