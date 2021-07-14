WATCH: Some joy as clean up operations begin in Durban CBD after mass looting spree

Durban - After a wave of unprecedented mass looting laid waste to the Durban city centre, clean up crews began moving in on Wednesday. Under the watchful eye of police and supported by the taxi organisation, Santaco, cleaners from the Durban Solid Waste begun the arduous task of cleaning up a city that was left looking like a scene from a post apocalyptic movie.

The cleaning teams from DSW collected and bagged countless items that included plastic, paper, boxes and as assortment of rubbish left behind by the looters. By late afternoon the streets of the city centre that had been paved with discarded looted had begun to look like its former self. The DSW teams had also cleaned parts the Point area that had also left in chaotic mess following the looting.

They were planning to head out to Queen Nandi Drive which was equally left in a state of chaos for a mass clean up. This comes after the looters in the city were driven out by police and members of the SANDF on Wednesday. Soldiers and police were also deployed to Queen Nandi Drive after a visit by Premier Sihle Zikalala who went to see for himself the looting.

Premier of KZN Sihle Zikalala and MEC of Community Safety and Liason Peggy Nkonyeni at Queen Nandi Drive talking to some of the people who were arrested for the mass looting that occured. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Several looters were arrested when Zikalala - who was flanked by other members of the Provincial Executive Council - arrived. He promised battle weary resident of Durban that there was going to be build up of military reinforcements to help quell the looting and riots. By late Wednesday several places in KwaZulu-Natal were still being looted while other places were faced with riotous mobs setting trucks and businesses alight.