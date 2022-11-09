WATCH: Sonia Booth claims Matthew followed her and searched her car while she was in the gym

Durban – Sonia Booth took to social media on Wednesday in a live video, claiming that her husband, Matthew, used a spare key to unlock and search her vehicle while she was in the gym. In the short clip, Sonia confronts a man, believed to be Booth, in a gym parking lot. When she walks towards the man, he is seen walking off.

“I hope you found what you were looking for in my car. Using the spare key that you found or whatever you were planting in my car, I hope you found it. F***ing coward,” she says while recording the ordeal. She continues, “So by sheer luck, by sheer luck, I just happened to step out of the gym and I saw him coming out of my car and things were moved from my car. “My bags were searched, so I hope he found what he was looking for. Unfortunately for him, I stepped out of the gym at the right time.

“A part of me wanted to continue training but instinct just said to me, ‘leave’. And I caught him just outside my car. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth)

“So if anything happens to me, my private investigator has got my mom’s details. And let this live video recording be evidence that I'm being followed and that my husband is going through my car because he used my spare key from the house. He used a tracking app to search for and he found me. And now he pretends like he’s coming to gym at six o’clock. That’s your legend, Matthew Booth, the family man. F***ing disgrace.” The incident comes just hours after Matthew released a statement regarding his wife’s explosive social media posts that he had had an affair for several months with another woman. She detailed how she hired a private investigator and used her car’s tracking device to expose the affair. She also revealed how the former footballer and football pundit baked a cheesecake, but by the morning, the cake was gone. She said he’d made it for his alleged lover.

In a short statement, Matthew Booth said he was sad and disappointed that his wife had resorted to airing the unfounded allegations on all public platforms. Booth went on to say the news would negatively affect their children who are busy with exams. The 45-year-old said he intends to take legal action as the matter has been handed over to his attorneys.

In response to his statement, Sonia posted: “Your legal fees + my legal fees paid by You and I. The lawyers win BIG TIME, the elephants AND the grass lose major-ly. “Finish off what’s left of the boys educational funds, in the middle of their exams ...Talk about using actual cash to start the fire instead of newspapers or Sales House//Ellerines/Ok Bazaar catagues." (sic) Meanwhile, the alleged other woman has not made any comment on the allegations.