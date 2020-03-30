WATCH: South Africans living in Korea send messages of love during the SA lockdown

Durban - "Stay home and stay lekker". This was the message of love and encouragement to South Africans from fellow countrymen living in Korea.

Durban-born social media influencer, Simônè Slater, put the video together which features South Africans who are now living and working in South Korea.

"A group of us here in Korea decided to send our messages home to family and friends to show our support," she said.

Slater, who is teaching in Korea and lives with her husband and their toddler daughter, said it is incredibly difficult being so far away from family and friends in such times.

"So many of us are truly worried and concerned for our loved ones in SA and those who are in rural areas but we are also so proud of how the government has handled the situation, they have truly shown us how capable they are at leading and looking after our country," Slater said.

She said Korea had not placed lockdown restrictions on residents just yet.