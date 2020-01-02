Woke queen. Mother. Award-winning scholar. Thabile Buthelezi is many things, but first, she’s a dancer. Throughout her life, movement has been an intrinsic part of Buthelezi’s identity and her Zulu heritage. “We dance when we’re happy, we dance when we’re sad,” she says. “We dance when we want to change.”
After Buthelezi fell pregnant in matric, judgement followed. Rather than internalising the shame that others imposed, Buthelezi remembered the confidence that dance instilled in her. Today, she’s choreographing a life that she’s proud of.
After her son was born, Buthelezi went on to study ethnomusicology while still performing as a dancer. In 2015, her talent earned her the opportunity of a lifetime when she became the first South African to receive the prestigious Choreomundus scholarship. Buthelezi later graduated with a Master’s in Dance Knowledge, Practice, and Heritage in London.