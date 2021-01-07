Watch: Teddy Mafia’s funeral gets under way

Durban – The funeral service of alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, is under way at his home in Shallcross, Durban. There is a heavy police presence in the area and crowds are gathered outside his home. The funeral ceremony taking place inside his home is being shown on a big screen outside the home. The funeral is proceeding to the Shallcross Cemetery. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA) In one of the videos bagpipes are being played. Pillay was gunned down in his home on Monday. He succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, his family said no expense was spared for his funeral.

A “diamond” studded casket was ordered.

The funeral cost in the region of R300 000.

People have gathered on Taurus Street to watch the funeral ceremony on a big screen. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA)

Metro police spokesperson, Parbhoo Sewpersad, said police were given specific instructions about the route, the funeral residence and have been told no one breaking the law would be tolerated.

“Anyone who attempts to fire gunshots in the air or spins their tyres will be arrested.”

Sewpersad said the family have been told that all Covid-19 protocol had to be adhered to.

He said any policemen found flouting the law or supporting the family would be dealt with severely.

The burial will take place at Shallcross Cemetery at 1pm.

SAPS and Durban Metro were briefed ahead of the funeral. Picture: Supplied

